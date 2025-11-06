GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

