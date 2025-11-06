GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $541,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMO. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

