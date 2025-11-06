GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after buying an additional 344,651 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,868,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,028 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 498,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of USHY opened at $37.28 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

