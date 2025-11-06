GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in OppFi Inc. $OPFI

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 1,166.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in OppFi were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in OppFi in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in OppFi by 65.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in OppFi by 393.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the first quarter worth $95,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPFI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OppFi in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Insider Transactions at OppFi

In other news, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $101,226.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,566.09. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pamela D. Johnson sold 5,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $61,621.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,180.41. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $866.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. OppFi had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 58.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. OppFi has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

