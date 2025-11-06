GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 10,026 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WINN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 51,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $437,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WINN stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 1.21. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

