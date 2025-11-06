Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,007 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.