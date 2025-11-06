Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at TD Cowen

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

