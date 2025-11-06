Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in America Movil were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in America Movil in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in America Movil during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in America Movil by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America Movil Stock Performance

AMX stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. America Movil had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.87%.The company had revenue of $12.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America Movil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

