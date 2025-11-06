GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 and last traded at GBX 4.88. 1,072,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,649,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50.

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.73.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

