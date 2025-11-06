Gail Boxer Marcus Sells 122 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.71, for a total value of $24,242.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,967.02. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $199.92 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.61 and a 1 year high of $203.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day moving average is $163.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 83.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.