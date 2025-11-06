FY2026 EPS Estimate for Capital Southwest Cut by Analyst

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Capital Southwest to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 144.10%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,170,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 289,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 183,313 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 242,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 154,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

