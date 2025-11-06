Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Takes Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,638,000 after buying an additional 476,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,044,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,080,000 after acquiring an additional 238,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,180 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,302,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,568,000 after purchasing an additional 362,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business had revenue of $322.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

