Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Invests $76,000 in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARM. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARM by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth $256,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

ARM Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $160.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a PE ratio of 242.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.97. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.