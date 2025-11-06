Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Michael Hartung Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hartung sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $933,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 226,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,087.48. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 target price on Flex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.