First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (LON:FBT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (LON:FBT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,823.60 and last traded at GBX 1,823.60, with a volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,804.90.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £748.07 million and a PE ratio of -1,657.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,668.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.55.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation

(Get Free Report)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.