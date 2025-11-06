First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 7,614 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

