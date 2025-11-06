First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,054 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,561 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 153,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

