First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,449 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

