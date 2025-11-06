First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

MGK opened at $416.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $426.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.