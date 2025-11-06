First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,232 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.