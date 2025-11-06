First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,718 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,408,000 after buying an additional 4,054,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,012,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,631 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $415,988,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,499,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,097,000 after purchasing an additional 957,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IEMG opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $69.46.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

