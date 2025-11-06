First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 537 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,058,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $591.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.