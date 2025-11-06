Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Shares Purchased by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth $72,976,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth $65,146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4,506.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,226,000 after buying an additional 1,198,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,497,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,095,000 after buying an additional 703,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,295,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,662,000 after buying an additional 645,996 shares during the last quarter.

FELC opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

