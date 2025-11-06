Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 102,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 95.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

