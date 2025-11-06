Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in Entegris by 73.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

