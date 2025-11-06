EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 4,736 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Zoetis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after buying an additional 846,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 475.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 900,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,228,000 after acquiring an additional 743,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $120.47 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.07 and a 1-year high of $181.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.01. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

