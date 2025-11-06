EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.47.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.70. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

