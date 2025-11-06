EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases New Shares in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,860 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 119.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archrock

In other news, Director Jason C. Rebrook acquired 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $241,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,930.87. This trade represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Archrock Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE AROC opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.29 million. Archrock had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

