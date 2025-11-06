EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,537,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $528,978.42. Following the transaction, the executive owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,111 shares of company stock worth $27,634,439. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.9%

PSTG opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.44, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.