EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Position in Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,915 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.23% of Arhaus worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arhaus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arhaus by 24.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Arhaus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Arhaus had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company had revenue of $358.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

