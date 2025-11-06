Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.70 and traded as low as GBX 2.33. Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 2.35, with a volume of 90,412 shares trading hands.

Eden Research Stock Down 2.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of £12.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.25) EPS for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eden Research

About Eden Research

In related news, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 360,490 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £10,814.70. Also, insider Sean M. Smith purchased 390,624 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £11,718.72. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Featured Stories

