Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.81. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 253,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 7.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

