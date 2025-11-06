Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

