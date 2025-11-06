Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $40.54.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.