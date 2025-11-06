Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fortis

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

FTS stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 2,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 157.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

