Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCTH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Delcath Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.64 million, a P/E ratio of 173.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 99,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 169,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 282,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 165,134 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

