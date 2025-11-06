DDFG Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

