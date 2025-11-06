CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 10615036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9%

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $694.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.