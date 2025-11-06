Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF $SEIV

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.29% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SEIV opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $694.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $37.60.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

See Also

