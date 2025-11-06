Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Strategy were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 2.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 528.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Strategy Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of MSTR opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $231.51 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $8.53. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $976,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 46,399 shares of company stock worth $4,515,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.