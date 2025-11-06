Csenge Advisory Group Buys 432 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $265.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $133.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research raised Novartis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.