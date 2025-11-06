Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $244.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

