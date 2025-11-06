Critical Analysis: Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archon and Playtika”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Playtika $2.55 billion 0.55 $162.20 million $0.24 15.63

Risk and Volatility

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Archon has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Archon and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Playtika 3.23% -83.90% 2.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Archon and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Playtika 1 6 3 0 2.20

Playtika has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.89%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Archon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Playtika beats Archon on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

