Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IWB opened at $371.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.66 and its 200 day moving average is $343.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $377.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

