Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Macquarie

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Macquarie from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 13.2%

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $692.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $320.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

