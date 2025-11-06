Convergence Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,097 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $204.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.