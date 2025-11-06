Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,493,290 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,003,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $318,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,221,000 after buying an additional 1,083,206 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

