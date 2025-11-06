Climber Capital SA Invests $280,000 in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF $QEMM

Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Climber Capital SA owned 0.72% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QEMM opened at $68.08 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

