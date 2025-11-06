Climber Capital SA Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Climber Capital SA boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Climber Capital SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Climber Capital SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after acquiring an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,577,000 after acquiring an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after buying an additional 135,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,722,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after buying an additional 221,426 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

