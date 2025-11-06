Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

